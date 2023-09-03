Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.97

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.97 and traded as low as C$2.61. Chorus Aviation shares last traded at C$2.65, with a volume of 1,080,281 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHR. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$5.35 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.21.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.05. The firm has a market cap of C$516.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.02, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$396.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$408.53 million. Chorus Aviation had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 7.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Chorus Aviation Inc. will post 0.3900293 earnings per share for the current year.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services.

