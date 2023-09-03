Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target Cut to $48.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush cut their target price on Chewy from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Chewy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Gordon Haskett raised Chewy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Chewy from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chewy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.45.

Chewy Price Performance

CHWY opened at $24.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.13. Chewy has a 1 year low of $23.03 and a 1 year high of $52.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 205.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 201.39 and a beta of 0.85.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Chewy had a return on equity of 39.90% and a net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion.

Insider Activity at Chewy

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 70,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $2,807,290.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,062,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,207,107.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,120,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 70,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $2,807,290.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,062,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,207,107.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,798 shares of company stock worth $12,007,357 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chewy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 6,863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,981,000 after buying an additional 112,753 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Chewy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 155,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 11,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Chewy by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 38,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

