Cardano Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $101.40 Million (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000984 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 3% against the US dollar. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $8.95 billion and approximately $101.40 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,635.19 or 0.06301243 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00038008 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00016957 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00026166 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00012514 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000196 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002470 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,137,410,586 coins and its circulating supply is 35,077,942,012 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

