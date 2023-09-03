Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 173 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WRB. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.1% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 48,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Dundas Partners LLP increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 447,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,852,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 104.6% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 33,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 17,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 3.8% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.
W. R. Berkley Stock Up 0.9 %
WRB stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.43. 552,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,481,952. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.91. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.63. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $76.99.
W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.67%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently commented on WRB shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.
W. R. Berkley Profile
W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.
