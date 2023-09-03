Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stake Increased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,035,719 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,958 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.11% of Cadence Design Systems worth $637,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth $320,000. Inceptionr LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 103.0% in the first quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth $1,377,000. Manchester Global Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth $11,366,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 170.4% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 103,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,715,000 after buying an additional 65,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.22.

In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total value of $3,080,005.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 126,165 shares in the company, valued at $30,221,564.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total value of $3,080,005.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 126,165 shares in the company, valued at $30,221,564.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James D. Plummer sold 4,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.54, for a total transaction of $1,051,007.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,410.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,269 shares of company stock worth $18,359,051 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $243.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,004,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.49. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.76 and a 12 month high of $248.16. The firm has a market cap of $66.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.71, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $977.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.99 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

