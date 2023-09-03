BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD)

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Chord Energy from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $247.00 to $221.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Chord Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $184.44.

Shares of CHRD opened at $165.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Chord Energy has a 52-week low of $117.05 and a 52-week high of $165.85.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by ($0.31). Chord Energy had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 44.17%. The company had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chord Energy will post 18.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This is an increase from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.22%.

In other Chord Energy news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 7,632 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total value of $1,230,736.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,032,256.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,603,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 7,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total value of $1,230,736.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,235 shares in the company, valued at $30,032,256.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,132 shares of company stock worth $4,279,950 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $2,563,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,078,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

