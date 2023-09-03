BitTorrent-New (BTT) One Day Volume Hits $20.38 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $387.57 million and $20.38 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00009296 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000296 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002639 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002233 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001188 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001517 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003572 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002702 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001171 BTC.
BitTorrent-New Profile
BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io.
