BitTorrent-New (BTT) One Day Volume Hits $20.38 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $387.57 million and $20.38 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitTorrent-New alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00009296 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002639 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001517 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003572 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001171 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Profile

BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent(New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent(New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent(New) is 0.00000041 USD and is up 0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $21,688,577.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.