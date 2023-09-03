Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Hits Market Capitalization of $11.66 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 10.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $11.66 million and $21,140.62 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0625 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00155029 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00050120 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00025406 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00026136 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003888 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

