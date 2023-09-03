BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BVXV opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.37. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $11.80.

Get BiondVax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Sabby Management LLC grew its holdings in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. ( NASDAQ:BVXV Free Report ) by 47.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 325,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,412 shares during the quarter. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 0.6% of Sabby Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned about 17.45% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and autoimmune diseases, and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.