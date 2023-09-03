BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ BVXV opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.37. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $11.80.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and autoimmune diseases, and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.
