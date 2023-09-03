Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Price Target Increased to $8.50 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Free Report) had its price target upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $6.00 to $8.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Big Lots’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($4.53) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($10.63) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($2.23) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($2.03) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($3.32) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($6.75) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BIG. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Big Lots from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Big Lots from $14.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Big Lots in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Reduce and an average target price of $6.93.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BIG

Big Lots Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of BIG stock opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average is $9.70. The stock has a market cap of $186.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.18. Big Lots has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $24.09.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($3.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.11) by $0.87. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Big Lots had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 34.74%. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.28) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Big Lots will post -10.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 199.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 680,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,011,000 after acquiring an additional 453,329 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 244.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 589,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,669,000 after acquiring an additional 418,436 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 359,621 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,418,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,353,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Big Lots Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of home décor, frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, specialty foods, and pet departments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.