Barclays Boosts Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $260.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CRM. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $239.86.

Salesforce stock opened at $221.53 on Thursday. Salesforce has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $238.22. The company has a market cap of $215.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 582.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $216.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Salesforce will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $104,570,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,671,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,700,306.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total value of $104,570,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,671,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,700,306.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $31,665,453.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,786,716.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,270,289 shares of company stock worth $270,771,583 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Salesforce by 92,823.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $50,441,274,000 after buying an additional 238,507,009 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252,257 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Salesforce by 1,151.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,503,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548,396 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in Salesforce by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,065,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458,227 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

