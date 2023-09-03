Bank of America Raises Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $280.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CRM. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $239.86.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CRM

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM opened at $221.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $215.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 582.99, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $238.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.48.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total value of $3,076,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,086,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,299,594,369.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total transaction of $3,076,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,086,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,299,594,369.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,425,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,790 shares in the company, valued at $23,208,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,270,289 shares of company stock valued at $270,771,583 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 92,823.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $50,441,274,000 after buying an additional 238,507,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after buying an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1,151.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,503,547,000 after buying an additional 6,548,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,065,157,000 after buying an additional 4,458,227 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Salesforce

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.