B. Riley Lowers MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) to Neutral

B. Riley cut shares of MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $37.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut MasterCraft Boat from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

NASDAQ MCFT opened at $22.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.37. MasterCraft Boat has a one year low of $18.49 and a one year high of $35.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.29 million, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 121.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 20,334 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 67.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 539,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through four segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

