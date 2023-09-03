Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $283.13

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $283.13 and traded as low as $280.57. Ashtead Group shares last traded at $283.33, with a volume of 2,539 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on ASHTY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 6,200 ($78.15) to GBX 6,300 ($79.42) in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,450 ($68.70) to GBX 5,500 ($69.33) in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,460 ($56.22) to GBX 5,100 ($64.29) in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 405 ($5.11) to GBX 450 ($5.67) in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $283.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.54.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter. Ashtead Group had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 30.50%. As a group, analysts predict that Ashtead Group plc will post 17.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashtead Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $3.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This is an increase from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.55. Ashtead Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.77%.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.