Analyzing Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) and HCI Group (NYSE:HCI)

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) and HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Hippo has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HCI Group has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hippo and HCI Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hippo $154.00 million 1.61 -$333.40 million ($16.02) -0.65 HCI Group $499.84 million 0.91 -$58.51 million ($2.66) -19.84

Insider & Institutional Ownership

HCI Group has higher revenue and earnings than Hippo. HCI Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hippo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

30.9% of Hippo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.8% of HCI Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of Hippo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.3% of HCI Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Hippo and HCI Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hippo 0 2 3 0 2.60 HCI Group 0 1 3 0 2.75

Hippo presently has a consensus target price of $27.38, suggesting a potential upside of 161.21%. HCI Group has a consensus target price of $81.00, suggesting a potential upside of 53.50%. Given Hippo’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Hippo is more favorable than HCI Group.

Profitability

This table compares Hippo and HCI Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hippo -240.20% -56.30% -19.30% HCI Group -4.30% -10.06% -0.95%

Summary

HCI Group beats Hippo on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hippo

(Get Free Report)

Hippo Holdings Inc. provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and personal and commercial insurance products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents. It provides care and protection for homeowners, as well as operates an integrated home protection platform. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About HCI Group

(Get Free Report)

HCI Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs. The company also owns and operates waterfront properties and retail shopping centers, and an office building, as well as commercial properties for investment purposes. In addition, it designs and develops web-based applications and products for mobile devices, including SAMS, an online policy administration platform; Harmony, a policy administration platform; ClaimColony, an end-to-end claims management platform; and AtlasViewer, a mapping and data visualization platform. The company was formerly known as Homeowners Choice, Inc. and changed its name to HCI Group, Inc. in May 2013. HCI Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

