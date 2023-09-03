Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AMBA. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Ambarella from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ambarella in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ambarella from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.63.

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $63.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.49 and a beta of 1.50. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $49.02 and a 1-year high of $99.86.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.02 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 29.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ambarella will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $344,112.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 157,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,037,518.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $257,707.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,508 shares in the company, valued at $64,999,878.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $344,112.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 157,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,037,518.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,873 shares of company stock worth $2,781,204 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 33.9% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Ambarella by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ambarella by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,620,000 after purchasing an additional 522,698 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

