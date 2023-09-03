Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AEG. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Aegon in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. HSBC raised Aegon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.40.

AEG stock opened at $5.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.84. Aegon has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $5.68.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.1528 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This is a boost from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.13. This represents a yield of 4.7%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Aegon by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 65,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aegon by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 23,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Aegon by 324.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 7,871 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Aegon by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 354,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 124,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aegon by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 86,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 37,401 shares in the last quarter. 18.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, and mutual funds; mortgage loans; and individual retirement accounts, as well as stable value, investment management, and digital banking solutions.

