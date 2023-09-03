Acala Token (ACA) Market Capitalization Tops $34.27 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, Acala Token has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Acala Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0428 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular exchanges. Acala Token has a total market capitalization of $34.27 million and $2.44 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Acala Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00007174 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00020933 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00017166 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00014975 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,004.14 or 1.00046734 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token (ACA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 799,979,166 coins. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 799,979,166 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.04319682 USD and is up 5.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $7,239,744.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.