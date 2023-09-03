1inch Network Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $15.09 Million (1INCH)

1inch Network (1INCH) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 3rd. In the last seven days, 1inch Network has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. 1inch Network has a total market cap of $241.72 million and $15.09 million worth of 1inch Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1inch Network token can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000903 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About 1inch Network

1inch Network’s genesis date was December 25th, 2020. 1inch Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,029,227,794 tokens. The official message board for 1inch Network is blog.1inch.io. 1inch Network’s official Twitter account is @1inch. The Reddit community for 1inch Network is https://reddit.com/r/1inch and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for 1inch Network is 1inch.io.

Buying and Selling 1inch Network

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch (1INCH) is a decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator that connects multiple DEXs to provide users with the best possible trading rates. It was created by a team of Russian developers to solve the issues of high fees and slippage on DEXs. The token is primarily used for trading, voting on governance decisions, staking, and liquidity mining. It can also be traded on various exchanges.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1inch Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1inch Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

