Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Grows Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,028 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 115,334.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,569,000 after buying an additional 8,486,281 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,270,000. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,130,788 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $436,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,771 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,747,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,260,735. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $81.67 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.08.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 64.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.88.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

