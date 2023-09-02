WINTON GROUP Ltd Lowers Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its position in Deere & Company by 1,725.0% during the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,580 shares of company stock valued at $34,799,115 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. DA Davidson increased their target price on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $458.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE stock opened at $418.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $417.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $399.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $122.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $328.62 and a 52-week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 33.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.78%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.