Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 22.6% per year over the last three years.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE:EDI opened at $5.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.26. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $6.51.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund
About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.