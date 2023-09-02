Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 22.6% per year over the last three years.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:EDI opened at $5.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.26. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $6.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund

About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

