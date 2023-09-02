Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th.
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 25.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund stock opened at $21.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.27. Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $22.75.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Company Profile
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.