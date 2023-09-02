Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 25.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund alerts:

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund stock opened at $21.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.27. Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $22.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NIE. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 585.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 173,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 148,422 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 202.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 41,793 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,255,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,548,000 after purchasing an additional 35,697 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 61.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 27,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 45.5% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 68,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 21,339 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.