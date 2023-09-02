Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) to Issue $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Price Performance

Shares of ACV opened at $19.51 on Friday. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $24.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

About Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 20.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 461,094 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $9,213,000 after purchasing an additional 76,901 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,497 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,675 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 21,328 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,986 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,190 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 19,686 shares during the period.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

