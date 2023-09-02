Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) to Issue $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Price Performance
Shares of ACV opened at $19.51 on Friday. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $24.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.61.
About Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.
