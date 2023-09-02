VanEck China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON) Stock Price Up 0.4%

VanEck China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.69 and last traded at $21.68. Approximately 8,623 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 9,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.60.

VanEck China Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck China Bond ETF by 214.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 422,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,263,000 after purchasing an additional 287,932 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of VanEck China Bond ETF by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 73,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 41,883 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck China Bond ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 63,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck China Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of VanEck China Bond ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter.

About VanEck China Bond ETF

The VanEck China Bond ETF (CBON) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ChinaBond China High Quality Bond index. The fund tracks an investment-grade, broad-maturity government\u002Fcredit onshore RMB-denominated China bond index. CBON was launched on Nov 10, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

