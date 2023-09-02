Trellis Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Trellis Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,104 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 0.8% of Trellis Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 318.6% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,211.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $24.83. 1,578,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,900. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $26.40.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

