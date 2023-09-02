TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Acquired by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. boosted its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 136.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $3,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Cross Staff Investments Inc boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.68, for a total transaction of $2,438,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.68, for a total transaction of $2,438,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,648. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $878.41, for a total transaction of $10,395,103.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,602 shares of company stock valued at $51,247,446 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

TDG opened at $911.01 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $499.63 and a 12-month high of $940.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion, a PE ratio of 48.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $882.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $806.05.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 18.41% and a negative return on equity of 39.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TDG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $960.00 to $1,013.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $930.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,042.00 to $1,114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $920.54.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

