Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) to Issue $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.
Total Energy Services Stock Performance
Shares of TOT opened at C$9.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$389.48 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.77. Total Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$6.12 and a 1 year high of C$10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.54.
Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$208.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$198.50 million. Total Energy Services had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 11.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Total Energy Services will post 1.5225694 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Total Energy Services Company Profile
Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.
