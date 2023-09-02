Titan Logix (OTCMKTS:TPCFF) Shares Up 1.1%

Titan Logix Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPCFF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44. 11,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 6,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

Titan Logix Trading Up 1.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.45.

About Titan Logix

Titan Logix Corp. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and marketing of technology fluid management solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers mobile monitoring systems and smart truck systems. The company also provides hardware products, including level gauges, probes, displays, mobile accessories, flow meters, and transmitters.

