The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Zuckerman Investment Group LLC

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,538 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,825 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 31.0% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Walt Disney by 6.5% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 454,608 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,520,000 after buying an additional 27,767 shares during the period. Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,203,000. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,634 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.83.

NYSE DIS traded down $2.04 on Friday, hitting $81.64. 27,701,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,966,163. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.12 and a 200 day moving average of $93.18. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.53 and a twelve month high of $118.18. The company has a market capitalization of $149.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

