Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Zuckerman Investment Group LLC

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,673 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,109,751 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,037,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,023 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,326,389 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,913,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,230 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,132,119,000 after buying an additional 5,292,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $13.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $245.01. 132,541,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,809,469. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $256.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $313.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares in the company, valued at $55,054,398. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,054,398. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $685,537.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,521,657.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,979 shares of company stock worth $17,907,222. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.77.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

