TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.23

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.23 and last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 980577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on TRSSF shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of TerrAscend from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Craig Hallum upgraded TerrAscend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TerrAscend in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.16.

Get TerrAscend alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TerrAscend

TerrAscend Trading Down 1.5 %

TerrAscend Company Profile

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average is $1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

(Get Free Report)

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. The company produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis-infused artisan edibles. It also operates retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TerrAscend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerrAscend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.