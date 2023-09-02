TCTC Holdings LLC Grows Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 368,091 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $19,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Trellis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 15,869 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,660,000. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 323,703 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $16,922,000 after acquiring an additional 7,879 shares during the period. Finally, Objective Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.8% in the first quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.84. 14,080,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,632,186. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The stock has a market cap of $235.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.09 and a 200 day moving average of $50.62.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $338,064.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,542.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,459,946 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

