Tandem Group (LON:TND) Shares Down 4.3%

Tandem Group plc (LON:TND – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 211.44 ($2.67) and last traded at GBX 220 ($2.77). Approximately 5,332 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 4,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 230 ($2.90).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 235.51 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 247.35. The firm has a market cap of £12.03 million, a P/E ratio of 1,833.33 and a beta of 1.40.

Tandem Group plc designs, develops, distributes, and retails sports, leisure, and mobility products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers bicycles and accessories under the Boss, British Eagle, Claud Butler, Dawes, Elswick, Explorer, Falcon, Pulse, Squish, Townsend, and Zombie brands; football training products under the Kickmaster and Strike brands; golf products under the Ben Sayers and Pro Rider brands; and garden and camping products under the Airwave and Airwave Four Seasons brands.

