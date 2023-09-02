Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Buys 159 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,946 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $10,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $577.53.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNH traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $476.24. 3,165,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,461,969. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $490.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $487.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.66.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.65%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

