Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,161 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $98.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,747,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,260,735. The company has a market cap of $112.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $81.67 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.08.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.63%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Starbucks

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.