SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP) Shares Down 0.4%

SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $40.72 and last traded at $40.87. Approximately 56,166 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 70,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.05.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIP. Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new position in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $474,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $1,432,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 170,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,140,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 227,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 109,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period.

About SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF

The SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (WIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-linked government bonds from non-US developed nations as well as emerging market countries.

