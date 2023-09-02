RWE Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RWE) Trading Down 4.7%

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RWE – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €38.02 ($41.33) and last traded at €38.06 ($41.37). Approximately 4,752,469 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €39.94 ($43.41).

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €39.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €39.75.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear.

