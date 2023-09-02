Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Stock Position Raised by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,151 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $3,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 16.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,651,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $603,382,000 after acquiring an additional 659,652 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $588,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,360 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,584,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,024,000 after purchasing an additional 249,118 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth $239,552,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in Royal Gold by 17.2% during the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,396,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,078,000 after buying an additional 205,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Royal Gold from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Royal Gold from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Royal Gold from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $111.44 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $84.54 and a one year high of $147.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. The business had revenue of $144.04 million for the quarter. Royal Gold had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 8.19%. Analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

