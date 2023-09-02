Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $924.55 Million

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be purchased for $1,770.60 or 0.06859152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Pool ETH has a market cap of $924.55 million and $9.39 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Rocket Pool ETH

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 522,170 tokens. The official website for Rocket Pool ETH is rocketpool.net. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 522,170.23687459 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,767.89241895 USD and is down -1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $11,991,829.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

