ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 8,634 Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,636 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,634 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $8,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBSI. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Southside Bancshares by 545.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,283,000 after acquiring an additional 254,850 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Southside Bancshares by 776.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 139,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 123,651 shares during the last quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $3,376,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,758,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,286,000 after buying an additional 88,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 129.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 109,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 62,056 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on SBSI shares. Stephens lifted their price target on Southside Bancshares from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Southside Bancshares from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.

Southside Bancshares Price Performance

SBSI opened at $30.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.67 and a 200 day moving average of $31.03. The stock has a market cap of $934.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.38 and a 52-week high of $40.38.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $97.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.90 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 14.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Southside Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $50,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,296.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

