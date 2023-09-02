ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 7,934 Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 252,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,934 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Griffon were worth $8,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Griffon during the first quarter valued at $478,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Griffon by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 59,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 32,412 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Griffon by 4.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after buying an additional 6,071 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Griffon by 6.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 8,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of GFF opened at $42.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.59. Griffon Co. has a 52-week low of $25.97 and a 52-week high of $43.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58.

Griffon Announces Dividend

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $683.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.86 million. Griffon had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 54.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on GFF. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Griffon in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on Griffon from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Griffon Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

Further Reading

