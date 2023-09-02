ProShare Advisors LLC Has $8.41 Million Stock Holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 339,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,747 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $8,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SpartanNash by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,009,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,342,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,923,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,398,000 after buying an additional 30,161 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,230,000 after buying an additional 16,702 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in SpartanNash by 5.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,055,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,835,000 after buying an additional 59,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SpartanNash by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 695,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,178,000 after acquiring an additional 19,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William R. Voss sold 9,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $197,437.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,249.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Price Performance

SpartanNash stock opened at $21.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.38 and a 200-day moving average of $23.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.74 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.62. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $37.75.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SpartanNash Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is presently 74.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPTN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on SpartanNash from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on SpartanNash in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SPTN

About SpartanNash

(Free Report)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.