ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 73,656 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 695,370 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,656 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.55% of Northwest Bancshares worth $8,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NWBI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,980,018 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $125,540,000 after acquiring an additional 207,921 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,695 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 6,317 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 2,267.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,062 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 21,130 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,059 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 291,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Northwest Bancshares

In other Northwest Bancshares news, EVP Scott J. Watson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.23 per share, for a total transaction of $61,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,909 shares in the company, valued at $365,787.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,027 shares of company stock valued at $95,413. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Price Performance

Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $11.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average is $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $15.35.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $173.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.68 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Northwest Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

