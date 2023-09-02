PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $1,022,333,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794,620 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $319,712,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.03.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $63.57 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.29 and a twelve month high of $99.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.28.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

