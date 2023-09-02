PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Position Decreased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 694,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 96,086 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of PayPal worth $52,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after buying an additional 17,120,572 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $1,022,333,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794,620 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $319,712,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 122.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Stock Up 1.7 %

PYPL opened at $63.57 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.29 and a fifty-two week high of $99.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.28. The company has a market capitalization of $69.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.33.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Edward Jones lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $89.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.03.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

