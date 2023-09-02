Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Has $674,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in AT&T by 85,003.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,568,000 after buying an additional 76,746,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AT&T by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of AT&T by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,054,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of AT&T by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,081,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,707,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $14.65. 20,292,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,073,703. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.69. The company has a market capitalization of $104.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.65.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -90.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on T. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

