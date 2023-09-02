Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Buys 400 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,848 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Target were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 12,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 511.3% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,997,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,447,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.44. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $120.75 and a 1 year high of $181.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.44%.

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Target from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Target from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Target from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.66.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

