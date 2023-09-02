NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,276 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for 1.5% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $12,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $593,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,119 shares in the company, valued at $4,506,733. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $593,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,506,733. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 166,461 shares of company stock worth $18,053,332. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.68.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.36. 6,359,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,900,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.45. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

