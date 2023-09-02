MLP (ETR:MLP) Trading 0.5% Higher

MLP SE (ETR:MLP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €4.95 ($5.38) and last traded at €4.90 ($5.33). 47,236 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 203,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at €4.88 ($5.30).

MLP Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.13, a current ratio of 138.65 and a quick ratio of 98.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of €5.38 and a 200-day moving average of €5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.88.

MLP Company Profile

MLP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Germany. The company operates through Financial Consulting, Banking, FERI, DOMCURA, Industrial Broker, and Deutschland.Immobilien segments. The Financial Consulting segment offers consulting services for academics and other clients related to insurance, investments, occupational pension provision schemes, and loans and mortgages, as well as the brokering of contracts in financial services.

